Florence Pugh Insists ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Is ‘Bigger’ Than Her Sex Scenes With Harry Styles

Florence Pugh wants potential Don’t Worry Darling viewers to know that there’s more to the movie than just her and Harry Styles having sex, even though those intimate scenes are heavily depicted in the film’s trailer. “When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s no why we do it,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s not why I’m in this industry.”

The actress admitted that she knew Harry’s presence in the movie would lead to conversations about his intimate scenes. However, she also insisted that she refuses to make her discussions about the film focused just on that. “That’s not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that,” she explained. “And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

In addition to Harry and Florence’s relationship in the film — they play a young married couple — the movie has also made headlines due to the real life romance between Harry and Olivia Wilde, the film’s director. Don’t Worry Darling is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September. The movie was shot during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic during the fall of 2020

“If I shout about one thing, it’s that these people made that movie happen,” Florence gushed, referring to the film’s crew and COVID nurses to allow production to happen. “They came to work every day on time and fully respected the process.”

Now, almost two years after filming, Harry and Olivia’s relationship is going strong. Meanwhile, Florence admitted in her Harper’s Bazaar interview that she recently ended her long term relationship with Zach Braff. The two split quietly earlier this year, purposely keeping the breakup out of the public eye. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together,” Florence said. “So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”