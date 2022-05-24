Zach Braff & Florence Pugh’s Dating History: A Romance Timeline Amid Breakup Speculation

Have Zach Braff, 47, and Florence Pugh, 26, called it quits? After nearly four years of dating, that’s certainly what fans think, and it’s all because of Florence’s recent trip to Ibiza, Spain. The British actress was photographed cozying up to actor Will Poulter, 29, in their swimsuits on the beach on May 23. The former Midsimmar co-stars seemed very comfortable with each other, but Florence took to her Instagram Stories to clarify that her and Will aren’t dating. “Thanks for saying we look sexy… doesn’t mean we’re doing the sexy,” she said. The Black Widow actress did not clarify if she and Zach are still together.

So, how did Florence and Zach meet, and what have been some of their standout moments as a couple thus far? We’re taking a look back at the pair’s years-long partnership in this relationship timeline.

August 2018: Zach & Florence are linked

Zach and Florence’s romance appeared to start sometime around August 2018, which is when he began “liking” her posts on Instagram. That same month, the Scrubs alum publicly praised Florence on Twitter for her performance in the film Lady Macbeth. “I watched an incredible film last night that I cannot stop thinking about: ‘Lady Macbeth’ starring @Florence_Pugh,” Zach tweeted. “Beautifully directed, shot, acted etc. It’s very upsetting, so be forewarned. Florence is a movie star.”

April 2019: Florence appears in Zach’s short film

Seemingly after they started dating, Zach recruited Florence to star in his short film In The Time It Takes to Get There, which was released in April 2019. It’s possible that the project was what really ignited the flame between the stars.

November 2019: Zach & Florence make their Instagram debut

The first time that Florence popped up on her beau’s social media was in Oct. 2019. Zach had posted a photo of a few friends, including Florence, and wrote, “People I love.” However, the pair didn’t link up for a public photo together until the following month, when Zach shared a group photo from Disneyland. Florence and Zach posed next to each other in the snapshot, which Zach captioned, “Epic day at @disneyland#Disneyland #HappiestPlace.”

April 2020: Florence celebrates Zach’s birthday

After many months of dating, Florence paid tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram in April 2020, in honor of Zach’s 45th birthday. Sharing a photo of Zach sleeping on his dog, Florence wrote, “Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey. April 6th and we’re celebrating hard! Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle!”

Florence’s post sparked backlash from fans who criticized the couple’s 21-year age gap. In response, Florence shot back at her haters in a passionate video. “I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell someone who they can and cannot love,” the Hawkeye star explained. “It is not your place. And really it has nothing to do with you. The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you throw at me.”

Months later, in November 2020, Zach spoke about Florence defending their relationship in an interview with Mr. Porter. “She literally sat down, hit record on her phone and said that,” Zach recalled. “I thought: how could I possibly follow anything as intelligent and articulate as that? So, I chose not to.”

March 2021: Florence & Zach spark marriage rumors

Florence and Zach had fans believing they got married as they took a stroll with their dog Billie around L.A. in March 2021. Zach sported a band on his left hand, but Florence had no ring on. The marriage speculation had actually started in January 2021, when Cosmopolitan noted that a friend referred to Florence as “FPB,” which many interpreted as meaning “Florence Pugh-Braff.” As it turns out, Florence and Zach never got married.

July 2021: Florence defends her relationship with Zach

Once again, Florence was forced to speak out to defend her and Zach’s relationship. “I think it bugs people that it’s not who they expected,” she told the The Sunday Times in July 2021. “But it’s my life and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story,” Florence added. “I want to also be a person!”

January 2022: Florence & Zach enjoy a date night

Florence and Zach stepped out in January 2022 for a dinner date at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, Calif. The Little Women star wore a patterned plunging sweater, black pants, and fuchsia heels, while the Garden State actor sported a black top under a black jacket with tan plaid pants and matching boots.

May 2022: Florence & Zach spark breakup rumors.

Even though Florence claimed she and Will aren’t dating after their trip to Spain, she didn’t address the status of her relationship with Zach. That’s made fans think they are indeed broken up. In her statement shared to her IG Stories, Florence said that the rumors about her and Will were “getting a little silly.” She added, “I understand that the nature of this job is that you sometimes get your privacy completely bulldozed by paparazzi, but to fabricate this stuff actually does more damage than good.”