‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Sneak Peek: Zach Braff Faces Off Against His ‘Scrubs’ Nemesis Neil Flynn

It’s a ‘Scrubs’ reunion! Zach Braff goes head-to-head with his ‘old nemesis’ Neil Flynn from ‘Scrubs’ in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Celebrity Family Feud.’

Celebrity Family Feud host Steve Harvey calls Zach Braff and Neil Flynn to play in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 13 episode. “I remember you,” Neil says to Zach, who replies, “My old nemesis!”

Both Zach and Neil starred on Scrubs, with Neil’s janitor character notably playing pranks on Zach’s character J.D. at the hospital. The hit show ran for 9 seasons from 2001 to 2010. Donald Faison, another one of Zach and Neil’s Scrubs co-stars, is playing on Zach’s team!

Steve asks Zach and Neil to “name something specific a doctor might put in your bottom.” Neil buzzes in first. “Your finger… his finger.” His little slip-up gets a laugh out of everyone. “Those of you that are not 40 years old, you have no idea what the hell he’s talking about,” Steve quips.

Zach is part of Team Fake Doctors; Real Friends along with Donald, Joelle Monique, Danl Goodman, and Bill Lawrence. They’re playing for Stop AAPI Hate.

They’re facing off against Neil’s Team Beer Shark Mice, which also consists of Pete Hulne, Paul Vaillancourt, Pat Finn, Michael Coleman, and David Koechner. Team Beer Shark Mice is playing for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. In the next game during the episode, The Goldbergs star Wendi McClendon-Covey, along with her family and Generation Ripe podcast partner, go head-to-head against actor Patrick Warburton and his family

In each episode of Celebrity Family Feud, celebrities and their family and friends go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. The celebrities this season have also included Rob Lowe, Terrence Howard, Evan Ross, Terry Bradshaw, Dee Snider, OneRepublic, and more. Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.