Zach Braff & Florence Pugh Spark Marriage Speculation As He Wears A Ring On Their Latest Outing

He’s no Superman, but Zach Braff might be a fiancé — or a husband! The ‘Scrubs’ alum was spotted walking the dog with girlfriend Florence Pugh, and there was a ring around THAT finger.

Have Zach Braff and Florence Pugh taken the next step in their relationship? Zach, 45, and his 25-year-old girlfriend were seen walking their dog, Billie, around Los Angeles on Sunday (March 7.) The couple kept it casual, dressing in t-shirts, sneakers, and protective facemasks. However, the accessory on the Garden State star’s finger caused a bit of a stir. Zach sported a band on his left hand — Click Here To See The Pic — while it should be noted, Florence did not. HollywoodLife has reached out for a statement on the photos and will update the post when information is available.

This ring comes amid speculation over whether Florence and Zach are engaged (or secretly married). At the start of the year, Cosmopolitan notes that a friend referred to Florence as “FPB,” which many interpreted as meaning “Florence Pugh-Braff.” If these two lovebirds are engaged – or have gotten hitched when no one was watching — this would mark the first marriage for both. Zach was involved with Mandy Moore and model Taylor Bagley, splitting from the latter in 2014 after five years together, but he never popped the question to either. Similarly, Florence hasn’t walked down the aisle before.

January 2021 also saw Zach celebrate Florence’s birthday with a lovely message. “Happy Birthday to the most fun person I’ve ever met. I would have felt blessed to have smiled with your [sic] for one night. I can’t believe I get to giggle with you every day. What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born,” he shared on Instagram.

Florence and Zach have been together since 2019. They first met while working on his short film, In The Time It Takes To Get There. The couple initially faced a backlash over their 21-year age difference. At first, the couple was able to shrug off the online hate. However, things reached a boiling point in April 2020 after trolls came out in droves when Florence posted a birthday tribute to Zach. “Within about eight minutes of the photo being posted, I had about 70 percent of the comments hurling abuse and being horrid and basically bullying someone on my page,” she said in an IG Video. “It makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another. The world is aching, and the world is dying, and a few of you decided to bully for no reason.”

Zach later applauded his girlfriend’s response. “She literally sat down, hit record on her phone, and said that,” he told Mr. Porter in November 2020. “I thought: how could I possibly follow anything as intelligent and articulate as that?”