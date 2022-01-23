Florence Pugh, 26, Wears Plunging Sweater On Date Night With BF Zach Braff, 46 — Rare Photo

Florence Pugh looked fashionable in a black, white, and gray patterned plunging top as she flaunted a shorter hairstyle while hanging out at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, CA this weekend.

Florence Pugh, 26, turned heads on Saturday when she rocked a stylish outfit that looked awesome on her! The actress was enjoying a date night with her boyfriend Zach Braff, 46, at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, CA during the epic fashion moment and looked as happy as could be. Her look included a black, white, and gray patterned plunging sweater, black pants, and fuchsia heels as well as a black face mask.

The talented star also showed off a shorter and shaggier hairstyle than we’re used to seeing on her and she certainly worked it! Zach also looked great in a black top under a black jacket and tan plaid pants. He also added tan boots to his look.

Florence and Zach have been dating for almost three years and although they tend to keep their romance private for the most part, they appear to be going very strong. The lovebirds will usually give each other shout-outs on social media during special occasions, like birthdays, and that’s exactly what Zach did when his lady love celebrated turning 26 earlier this month.

“Happy Birthday to this beautiful human being. I am so lucky to know you. And the world is so lucky they get to witness your incredible talent,” he wrote in a caption for a pic that showed the beauty resting her head on the edge of a swimming pool.

The Scrubs star has also gushed over Florence in interviews and talked about her defending their 20-year age difference when she received negative comments on a birthday post she shared for him.

“Within about eight minutes of the photo being posted, I had about 70 percent of the comments hurling abuse and being horrid and basically bullying someone on my page,” Florence said in a video she shared about the feedback. “I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell someone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place. It has nothing to do with you.”

Zach was so impressed with her courage in revealing her feelings about the unnecessary hate that he decided to not add his own opinions on the matter and let her video stand alone. “I thought: how could I possibly follow anything as intelligent and articulate as that?” he asked in an interview with Mr. Porter. “So, I chose not to.”