Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Have A Steamy Makeout Session In First ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Teaser

Harry Styles Florence Pugh
Shutterstock
Harry Styles attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
Harry Styles dressed in a 1950's British policeman costume runs down the street with David Dawson as they film My Policeman in Brighton.
Harry Styles and Emma Corrin share a passionate kiss on the set of My Policeman in Worthing, UK.
Harry Styles dressed as a British Policeman as he films scenes with David Dawson for My Policeman in Brighton, UK.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ just broke the internet. Harry Styles and Florence Pugh share a passionate kiss in the first teaser for Olivia Wilde’s new movie.

The countdown to 2022 is on! The first teaser for Don’t Worry Darling debuted on September 13, and the chemistry between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh is off the charts. In the 11-second teaser showed a sexy makeout session between the two co-stars, who play married couple Alice and Jack, and now all we want is more!

The teaser also gives brief glimpses of the rest of the film, including some dark images of Florence’s character underwater and her face apparently wrapped in a plastic bag. There’s also a brief look at Chris Pine.

The movie will be released only in theaters on September 23, 2022. Don’t Worry Darling centers around a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community who begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets. Additionally, the film stars Olivia Wilde, who is also the director, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, KiKi Layne, and Timothy Simons.

Harry wasn’t originally cast in the role of Jack. He replaced Shia LaBeouf, who was reportedly fired by Olivia after displaying “poor behavior,” according to Variety.

Florence Pugh Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020 Wearing Louis Vuitton
Singer Harry Styles puts his acting skills to work on the set of 'Don't Worry Darling' with his co-star Florence Pugh in Palm Springs.
Singer Harry Styles puts his acting skills to work on the set of 'Don't Worry Darling' with his co-star Florence Pugh in Palm Springs.

Olivia raved over Harry’s Don’t Worry Darling performance in a sweet Instagram post in February 2021. “Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice,’ but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity,” she wrote. “He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.”

Harry Styles
Harry Styles on the set of 'Don't Worry Darling.'

After meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia and Harry are now dating. The couple went public with their romance in January 2021 when they were spotted holding hands on their way to a wedding. They have been spotted out a number of times, and Olivia was even seen cheering on her man at his Las Vegas show on September 4.