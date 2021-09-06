See Pics & Video

Olivia Wilde Spotted Supporting BF Harry Styles At Las Vegas Show In Stylish Pantsuit

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde
Shutterstock
LUIS GUERRA JR/©2012 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445 New York, New York, June 7, 2012 3rd annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at The New York Public Library in New York City. PGagu68 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR89980_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
8 December 2020. Emily Atack is seen here leaving The Palace Theatre in London after performing in 'The Understudy Live' along with Comedian Lee Mack. 08 Dec 2020 Pictured: Emily Atack. Photo credit: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720062_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Celebrities attending Fran Cutlers Halloween party at The Berners Tavern. 31 Oct 2019 Pictured: Caggie Dunlop. Photo credit: MM / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA539428_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Olivia Wilde enjoyed boyfriend Harry Styles’ opening show on his ‘Love On Tour’ in Las Vegas, NV on Sept. 4 by standing in a secluded section of the arena, where she occasionally waved at fans.

Olivia Wilde, 37, supported Harry Styles, 27, when he kicked off his Love On Tour on Saturday night! The actress, who has been dating the singer since at least Jan., was spotted walking into an area of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV while wearing a stylish pantsuit that included a blazer and flared out pants. She also had her blonde locks down and wore a black face mask as she appeared to be surrounded by crew members. Check out some of the pics HERE.

At one point, when fans spotted her, she seemed to wave at them and pointed to her talented beau when he rocked the stage. He showed off a red outfit under the lights, including a sequined red fringe vest and red pants, and had tons of energy during his epic performance. The show is the start of a months-long tour that will visit much of the United States throughout Nov.

Harry’s show comes just a month after he and Olivia were seen showing off PDA while wearing matching outfits during a lunch outing in Los Angeles. They both wore white T-shirts and jeans and had their arms around each other while walking outside the restaurant. The smiles on their faces while in between conversation proved they were having a great time together and they looked like a couple in love!

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been dating since early 2021. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Celebrity Couples Of Summer 2021: Ben & J.Lo, Kendall & Devin & More

Ischia, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - NBA star LeBron James grabs ice cream with his wife Savannah while in Ischia during his holiday tour of Italy, James waved to a group of adoring fans as he headed back to his yacht. Pictured: LeBron James BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoying a gondola ride in Venice, Italy Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gondola ride in Venice, Italy - 30 Aug 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker exit Nobu after enjoying a dinner date.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin BookerBACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Before that, they were photographed enjoying a romantic getaway in Tuscany, Italy together. They were walking down a street with their arms around each other and didn’t pay much attention to their surroundings. The lovebirds were first spotted holding hands while attending a wedding in fancy attire, including a floral print dress for her and a suit for him, in Jan., shortly after Harry was seen filming on the set of Olivia’s upcoming flick, Don’t Worry Darling, which also stars Florence Pugh.

In June, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Olivia and Harry are happy with their relationship and not concerned with keeping it a secret. “They’ve been going on walks in the park and not hiding their relationship,” the source revealed. “They’ve grown even closer as a couple.”