Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Look So In Love While Embracing & Rocking Matching Outfits In LA

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reunited and it feels so good! Take a look at these cute new photos of them grabbing lunch in LA together on Aug. 8.

Olivia Wilde, 37, appears to be completely smitten with Harry Styles, 27. The hot new duo, who recently vacationed in Tuscany, Italy together, were pictured grabbing lunch in Los Angeles on Aug. 8, and Olivia couldn’t stop smiling as she and Harry walked side-by-side with their arms around each other.

For their fun Sunday together, Harry and Olivia wore similar-looking outfits. They both paired ripped jeans with white tops for their outing at the trendy eatery All Time in Los Feliz. And after they feasted on some goodies, they were photographed packing on hot PDA as the singer, who wore a Beastie Boys band T-shirt, wrapped his around around Olivia’s shoulders and held her hand close to his chest. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

The couple, who found love while filming her new movie, Don’t Worry, Darling, last year, were last seen together on a romantic vacation in Tuscany this past July. While on a luxury yacht in the Tyrrhenian Sea together, they were pictured kissing and snorkeling together. Harry also showed off his incredible tattoos when he went shirtless before diving into the water.

While Harry and Olivia met on the set of her new movie, it wasn’t until a few months after her split with longtime partner and fiancé Jason Sudeikis in November 2020 that Olivia and Harry went public with their romance. They were spotted holding hands at a wedding in January 2021, and since then, they haven’t been shy about engaging in hot PDA all around the globe.

Olivia and Jason share two children together: son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 4.