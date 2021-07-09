See Pics

Harry Styles Goes Shirtless & Kisses Olivia Wilde During Romantic Italian Getaway: See Photos

Harry Styles attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition, in New York Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Harry Styles dressed in a 1950's British policeman costume runs down the street with David Dawson as they film My Policeman in Brighton. 14 May 2021 Pictured: Harry Styles dressing as a 1950's British policeman runs down the street with David Dawson as they film My Policeman in Brighton. Photo credit: DC/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA754434_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Harry Styles and Emma Corrin as they share a passionate kiss on the set of My Policeman in Worthing, UK. 03 May 2021 Pictured: Harry Styles and Emma Corrin share a passionate kiss on the set of My Policeman in Worthing, UK. Photo credit: DC /MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA751620_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Harry Styles dressed as a British Policeman as he films scenes with David Dawson for My Policeman in Brighton, UK. 04 May 2021 Pictured: Harry Styles dressed as a British Policeman as he films scenes with David Dawson for My Policeman in Brighton, UK. Photo credit: DC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA751756_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

These steamy new photos show a shirtless Harry Styles and bikini-clad Olivia Wilde living it up in Italy and engaging in hot PDA.

Newly released photos of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde will make you want to take a cold shower. Just days after a number of images showed the couple kissing on a yacht off the Island of Giglio near Tuscany, new pictures, which you can see below, show them doing the same. But this time around, they have less clothes on.

Harry Styles shows off his tattoos and washboard abs as he goes to get into the ocean, as Olivia Wilde catches some rays nearby on July 1, 2021. (Backgrid)

Harry, 27, went shirtless and showed off his abs in a tiny pair of Nike gym shorts with super high slits on each side, while Olivia, 37, wore a navy blue bikini as the duo laid out to catch some rays, do some reading and lock lips.

Olivia and Harry later engaged in some sexy snorkeling in the Tyrrhenian Sea before they took off their goggles and cuddled in the water. They even snuck in a few more kisses before getting back on the boat.

Related Gallery

Olivia Wilde -- PICS

Olivia Wilde, Daisy Josephine Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis Celebrities attend Harlem Globetrotters game, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Feb 2020
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde were spotted at the Womens March LA Event held in Downtown Los Angeles. Jason was seen wearing a Womens March LA trucker cap. Pictured: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis attend the Womens March Los Angeles event with their children,Olivia Wilde Jason Sudeikis attend the Womens March Los Angeles event with their children Ref: SPL1640376 200118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde spotted out at the March for our Lives rally in Los Angeles with kids Pictured: Olivia Wilde,Olivia Wilde Jason Sudeikis Ref: SPL1675286 240318 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde snuggled in the water after snorkeling together on July 1, 2021. (Backgrid)

These never-before-seen photos were actually taken on July 1 — four days before the July 5th photos of Harry and Olivia kissing off the nearby promontory of Monte Argentario, according to Page Six. And before that, they were seen wrapping their arms around each other as they took a walk through the seaside town of Porto Ercole on Monte Argentario on June 30. So we think it’s safe to say Harry and Olivia are having the time of their lives in Italy.

Harry and Olivia, who met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, went public with their romance in January 2021, when they were pictured engaging in hot PDA at a friend’s wedding. And as you can see, they’ve since gotten pretty serious.

Meanwhile, Olivia’s ex Jason Sudeikis, who’s currently dating model Keeley Hazell, was pictured throwing the first pitch at a Cubs game on July 9. And the kids he shares with Olivia — son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 4 — helped him do it, according to Us Weekly. We suppose Jason had to do something to keep the kids entertained while mommy’s away and enjoying an Italian getaway with her hunky new boyfriend. Everyone wins!