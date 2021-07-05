See Pics

Olivia Wilde Passionately Makes Out With BF Harry Styles In A Bikini As They Yacht Around Italy — See Pics

harry styles
Shutterstock
LUIS GUERRA JR/©2012 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445 New York, New York, June 7, 2012 3rd annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at The New York Public Library in New York City. PGagu68 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR89980_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
8 December 2020. Emily Atack is seen here leaving The Palace Theatre in London after performing in 'The Understudy Live' along with Comedian Lee Mack. 08 Dec 2020 Pictured: Emily Atack. Photo credit: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720062_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Celebrities attending Fran Cutlers Halloween party at The Berners Tavern. 31 Oct 2019 Pictured: Caggie Dunlop. Photo credit: MM / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA539428_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles packed on the PDA while cruising around Italy on a yacht. The couple were seen kissing in these new photos.

Harry Styles, 27, and Olivia Wilde, 37, look more loved-up than ever! The lovebirds, who recently reunited in Tuscany, Italy, have now been photographed packing on the PDA while cruising on a yacht on July 5. In photos obtained by Page Six, which you can see here, the pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they soaked up the sun on the top of a boat.

harry
Harry and Olivia. Image: Shutterstock

The “Booksmart” director and the former One Direction hitmaker were photographed dancing, reading, kissing and cuddling aboard the luxe yacht, as they drank wine and went for a swim in the crystal blue Italian waters. Olivia opted for a blue bikini  featuring a strappy top and high-waisted bottoms, while the Grammy nominated singer donned a pair of black swimming trunks, exposing his tattooed torso.

At one point, Harry also wore a blue baseball cap, and covered up in an oversized, blue button-down. The sighting came just a few days after they were spotted with their arms wrapped around each other in Porto Ercole. As fans would know, Harry recently wrapped filming his new movie, “My Policeman,” and a source told Page Six that the new couple were making the most of their downtime.

Related Gallery

Olivia Wilde -- PICS

Olivia Wilde, Daisy Josephine Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis Celebrities attend Harlem Globetrotters game, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Feb 2020
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde were spotted at the Womens March LA Event held in Downtown Los Angeles. Jason was seen wearing a Womens March LA trucker cap. Pictured: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis attend the Womens March Los Angeles event with their children,Olivia Wilde Jason Sudeikis attend the Womens March Los Angeles event with their children Ref: SPL1640376 200118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde spotted out at the March for our Lives rally in Los Angeles with kids Pictured: Olivia Wilde,Olivia Wilde Jason Sudeikis Ref: SPL1675286 240318 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

olivia
Olivia and Harry. Image: MEGA

“Harry has been seen taking a break on the beach in Porto Ercole after he finished filming ‘My Policeman’ in London,” a source told the outlet “Olivia has also been in London, spending time with her kids, who are there with Jason. Olivia stayed behind with her kids, then she flew into Porto Ercole to join Harry.” Olivia shares her children Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4, with ex Jason Sudeikis, 45.

The dad-of-two was seen on June 30 with his children, after it was confirmed he and British model Keeley Hazell, 34, were an item. The Ted Lasso co-stars were first seen packing on the PDA in New York City on June 27, wrapping their arms around each other for a romantic stroll in the city, seemingly confirming their romance.