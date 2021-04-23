Olivia Wilde Posts Adorable, Rare Photo Of Kids Daisy, 4, & Otis, 7, On A Boat

Olivia Wilde celebrated her son Otis’ 7th birthday with a sweet — and rare! — photo of the little guy and his four-year-old sister, Daisy, having a fun day in the sun.

Olivia Wilde rarely shares photos of her kiddos, but she made an exception on April 22 for a celebration! Olivia’s son, Otis, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, turned seven. To mark the occasion, she took the big kid and his four-year-old sister, Daisy, for a boat ride. Olivia didn’t show her kids’ faces in the post (she usually doesn’t), but her fans and famous followers got a kick out of their hairdos.

“The hair,” British TV presenter Dawn O’Porter commented about the twosome‘s messy blonde locks, adding a heart emoji. “The amount of times I’ve tried and failed to fake these highlights for myself,” Olivia responded. Dawn spoke the truth when she told the seven-year-old’s mom that “we all want ‘The Otis.'”

Olivia shared another photo to her Instagram Story from the fun day out, showing a closeup of herself giving her son a kiss on the cheek. “My heart turned seven,” she wrote with a red heart of emoji. Dad Jason doesn’t appear to be included in the festivities, but don’t think it’s because of animosity. Despite splitting in 2020, and Olivia reportedly moving on with “Watermelon Sugar” singer Harry Styles, she and her ex-fiancé are on great terms and are solid coparents.

The Ted Lasso star even thanked Olivia in his acceptance speech at the Critics’ Choice Awards — after thanking Otis and Daisy first, of course. Olivia responded with a loving message on Twitter, saying she was “so happy” for her former love. “Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your Critics’ Choice wins! So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year,” she tweeted, referring to Jason wearing a hoodie on Zoom to accept the award.