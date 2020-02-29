16 Of Hollywood’s Friendliest Exes: J. Lo & Marc Anthony, Jen & Brad & More

Not all celebrity breakups have to be super messy! In fact, some stars have stayed super friendly with their famous exes, even after ending the relationship.

We’re only two months into 2020, and this year has already featured one of the biggest and most buzzed-about celebrity reunions of all time: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. The stars, who were married from 2000 until 2005, both attended the SAG Awards in January, and shared a sweet moment backstage after they both won awards. It was the first time fans have seen them physically together since their split, proving that they’re totally cool with each other all these years later. Brad also attended Jen’s 50th birthday party in 2019. However, these aren’t the only celebrity exes who’ve remained friendly!

Jennifer has also kept up an amicable relationship with her other ex-husband, Justin Theroux. They ended their relationship in Feb. 2018, but it was not a bitter breakup. Just weeks before news of the split went public, the two had vacationed together, and they attended the same holiday party in 2019. Plus, Justin has shown love for Jen on social media since the breakup, too! Another pair of friendly celeb exes are Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, who share three kids together. Since their split in 2015, they’ve been seen spending time together on many occasions, and Jen helped Ben get sober in 2018.

For Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, getting to a good place after breaking up did not come easy. The two were not on good terms for the first few years after their split, but have gotten to a much better place. They even take vacations together with their three kids now!

Other celeb exes who've stayed friends include Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, Gigi Hadid and Cody Simpson, and more.