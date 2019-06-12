Anna Faris Thrilled Chris Pratt Has ‘Found Happiness’ In Marrying Katherine: She ‘Loves’ Them Both Together

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are the most amicable of exes! She couldn’t be happier that her ex married Katherine Schwarzenegger on June 9. Anna has the ‘utmost respect’ for their relationship, and she’s looking forward to the future.

There’s no bad blood whatsoever, between exes Anna Faris, 42, and Chris Pratt, 39. In fact, the actress thinks his new wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, is perfect for him. “Anna has the utmost respect for Katherine and Chris and loves that they found each other and are in love,” a source close to Anna tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “It gives her a warm feeling knowing that a person like Chris has found happiness again. Anna loves Chris and everything they have shared with each other,” the insider explains, adding that Chris helped give her the best gift in life — their son Jack, 6. “She wants nothing more than to see Chris happy.”

The source goes on to explain how Anna has ensure Chris that she supports his marriage. “Anna wants everyone to be happy, and she’s even dating, herself! So, she completely signs off on the marriage and loves that Katherine will be another mother figure in Jack’s life,” the insider says, noting that “all is well” and “there isn’t any drama at all.”

Chris and Katherine wed in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California on Sunday, June 9. His son Jack was in attendance, along with Katherine’s parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, her brothers Patrick and Christopher, as well as sister Christina, according to PEOPLE , which also reported Pratt’s famous friend Rob Lowe and his sons Johnny and Matthew were at the ceremony.

Chris and Katherine, who announced their engagement in January, began dating in the summer of 2018. While it’s unclear as to how they exactly got together, reports have claimed that it was Katherine’s mother, Maria who introduced them. This marks Katherine’s first marriage, and the actor’s second.

Chris and Anna announced their split on August 6, 2017 in a joint statement on Facebook. Their divorce was finalized in October 2018, and they’ve gotten along wonderfully, while co-parenting together.