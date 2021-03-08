Olivia Wilde Sends Love To Ex Jason Sudeikis After He Thanks Her At Critics’ Choice: ‘So Happy’

Exes Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis proved they’re on good terms with their sweet messages of support for one another during the Critics’ Choice Awards on March 7.

Jason Sudeikis and his Apple TV+ show, Ted Lasso, won big at the Critics’ Choice Awards on March 7. The actor virtually accepted the awards for Best Actor in a Comedy Series and Best Comedy Series at the show, and gave his ex, Olivia Wilde, a sweet shoutout. “I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy,” he said. “I want to thank their mom, Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show, saying, ‘You and Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] like doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or TV show.’ She was right.”

Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins! @jasonsudeikis @hanwaddingham @brendanhunting @joekellyjk47 @VDOOZER! So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year. 🙌 — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) March 8, 2021

Afterward, Olivia took to Twitter to congratulate Jason and the rest of the cast for their big night. “Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your Critics’ Choice wins! So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year.” The actress was referring to Jason accepting his awards in a sweatshirt, just like he did at the Golden Globe Awards on Feb. 28. In addition to Best Actor in a Comedy Series and Best Comedy Series, Ted Lasso star, Hannah Waddingham, also won for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Jason and Olivia were together for nine years when they split in 2020. They started dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2013, with their son, Otis, born in 2014 and a daughter, Daisy, in 2016. The pair announced their separation in Nov. 2020, but revealed that they had actually broken up earlier that year.

Although the two clearly have a close relationship as co-parents, they both appear to have moved on romantically. Olivia has been linked to Harry Styles, who stars in her movie Don’t Worry Darling, since the beginning of January. Their romance went public when Olivia accompanied the singer to a friend’s wedding.

Meanwhile, Jason has reportedly been seeing British bikini model Keeley Hazell. Although they have not confirmed the relationship, various media outlets have reported that the two have been spending time together.