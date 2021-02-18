Jason Sudeikis Getting Close To British Model Keeley Hazell After Olivia Wilde Split – New Reports

Jason Sudeikis is reportedly exploring a new romance with model and actress Keeley Hazell, after his early 2020 split from longtime partner Olivia Wilde.

Jason Sudeikis has seemingly moved on from his nearly decade long relationship with filmmaker and actress Olivia Wilde. The Saturday Night Live alum, 45, has reportedly started dating British model and actress Keeley Hazell, 34, according to a new report from Page Six, which has sources in London. The outlet’s latest report comes on the heels of an initial report filed by The Sun. HollywoodLife reached out to Jason Sudeikis’ rep and Keeley Hazell’s manager for comment, but did not receive a response as of press time.

“When Jason found out about his wife and Harry, Keeley was one of the people whom he turned towards. During this time he was understandably devastated, but she was brilliant and incredibly supportive,” a source for The Sun told the outlet. “He invited her to join him for a dinner with mates in LA, and their flirty banter quickly set tongues wagging. They have met up since, but obviously, it’s all very early days.”

The source added, “Jason feels it’s too soon to leap into a new relationship — he is in absolutely no rush — but it’s a case of ‘watch this space.’” Jason has seemingly alluded to the relationship, according to Page Six. In his Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, Jason’s co-star, Juno Temple, portrays a Page 3 model named Keeley, a romantic partner of one of the soccer players on the team Jason’s titular character coaches in the comedy series.

The reports come roughly three months after news broke that Jason and his longtime partner and fiancée, Olivia Wilde, chose to end their relationship at the beginning of 2020. Since their split, Olivia has seemingly moved on, as well, and is reportedly dating singer and actor Harry Styles, whom Olivia cast in her upcoming film Don’t Worry, Darling. Despite the former couple’s split, they appear to be on amicable terms.

Since their breakup went public, Olivia and Jason have been spotted during a brief reunion. The former couple share two children — six-year-old son Otis and four-year-old daughter Daisy. Jason and Olivia started dating in 2011 and became engaged in 2013, welcoming their children soon after. Olivia recently praised Harry’s performance in a February 15 Instagram post once production on her film wrapped. Speculation around Olivia and Harry’s relationship rose when the two were seen walking hand in hand at a wedding in early January 2021.