Olivia Wilde showed off her incredibly toned body in a dark orange swimsuit when she had the time of her life with her two kids, Otis and Daisy, on a beach in Hawaii.



Olivia Wilde, 35, was a gorgeous sight to see when she recently frolicked on the beach with her two kids, Otis, 5, and Daisy, 2, in Hawaii. The stunning actress flaunted a dark orange one-piece bathing suit with a blue and white trim and sunglasses as she walked by and in the water with her toned arms and legs during her family vacation. Her two tow-headed tots looked adorable in their own little swimsuits and goggles during the fun outing.

When Olivia’s not hanging out with her kids, who she shares with Jason Sudeikis, 43, she’s working hard in her ever growing career as a director! The former House M.D. star made her directorial debut in the new film Booksmart, which was released on May 24, and at a special early screening for the film on May 13, she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she had a great time directing and is more than willing to direct more features in the future. “Oh, I’m hooked. If it is one and done that means something terrible has happened!” she said.

Booksmart has been getting rave reviews from both celebs and fans. The plot of the movie involves two best friends realizing they should have worked less and played more on the eve of their high school graduation. Olivia explained that directing her first film came so naturally to her and the end result is more than she could have imagined. “It is a part of me and it is always a living and evolving organism,” she told us at the screening. “I don’t think it will ever stop being that.”

We can’t wait to see more films directed by Olivia in the future! She sure has a knack for the industry, and as a talented actress and now director, she’s truly making her mark!