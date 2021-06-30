See Pics

Harry Styles, 27, & Olivia Wilde, 37, Pack On Hot PDA During Romantic Trip To Tuscany

Shutterstock
LUIS GUERRA JR/©2012 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445 New York, New York, June 7, 2012 3rd annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at The New York Public Library in New York City. PGagu68 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR89980_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
8 December 2020. Emily Atack is seen here leaving The Palace Theatre in London after performing in 'The Understudy Live' along with Comedian Lee Mack. 08 Dec 2020 Pictured: Emily Atack. Photo credit: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720062_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Celebrities attending Fran Cutlers Halloween party at The Berners Tavern. 31 Oct 2019 Pictured: Caggie Dunlop. Photo credit: MM / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA539428_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were pictured wrapping their arms around each other while vacationing in Tuscany, Italy, together on June 30.

Harry Styles, 27, and Olivia Wilde, 37, appear to be head over heels in love with each other. After spending some time apart, the two lovebirds reunited in Tuscany, Italy, and were photographed engaging in some hot and heavy PDA on June 30. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

As you can see in the photos above, Olivia and Harry were walking down the street with their arms wrapped around each other. While seemingly taking in the views of the seaside town of Porto Ercole, fans caught the special moment and shared the pictures on social media.

Olivia Wilde (Shutterstock)

“Harry has been seen taking a break on the beach in Porto Ercole after he finished filming My Policeman in London,” a source exclusively told Page Six. Olivia had been visiting her son, Otis, 7, and daughter, Daisy, 4, who she shares with ex, Jason Sudeikis.

Related Gallery

Olivia Wilde -- PICS

Olivia Wilde, Daisy Josephine Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis Celebrities attend Harlem Globetrotters game, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Feb 2020
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde were spotted at the Womens March LA Event held in Downtown Los Angeles. Jason was seen wearing a Womens March LA trucker cap. Pictured: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis attend the Womens March Los Angeles event with their children,Olivia Wilde Jason Sudeikis attend the Womens March Los Angeles event with their children Ref: SPL1640376 200118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde spotted out at the March for our Lives rally in Los Angeles with kids Pictured: Olivia Wilde,Olivia Wilde Jason Sudeikis Ref: SPL1675286 240318 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

“Olivia has also been in London, spending time with her kids, who are there with Jason,” the source added. “Olivia stayed behind with her kids, then she flew into Porto Ercole to join Harry.”

Harry Styles (Shutterstock)

Harry spent some alone time on a Venice beach Friday, June 25, before he was joined by Olivia a few days later, Page Six further reports.

Harry and Olivia first emerged as a couple in January 2021, after they met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed and he starred in. And since then, things have only progressed swiftly. In fact, just a few weeks later, Olivia was pictured moving her stuff out of the home she shared with Jason and into Harry’s place.

Prior to starting a romance with Harry, Olivia was linked to Jason, 45, but after several years of dating, they split in November 2020. Jason has since moved on with actress Keeley Hazell, 34.