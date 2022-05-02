‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer: Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Get Hot & Heavy On A Table

Don’t Worry Darling is already one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2022. Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in a movie together? Don’t Worry Darling is basically a dream come true. The first full-length trailer dropped on May 2, and the footage did not disappoint.

The trailer begins with Harry and Florence’s characters, Jack and Alice, in bed together. “You and me,” Alice says. Jack replies, “Always. You and me.” The gorgeous couple seems to be living an idyllic life as part of the Victory Project community. But while the men are out “changing the world,” the women can’t leave.

There’s plenty of steam in the Don’t Worry Darling trailer. Jack and Alice have a hot makeout session in the kitchen, and then have passionate sex on the kitchen table. Yes, you read that right. However, their married bliss doesn’t last forever. Alice begins asking questions that lead her down a dark path for answers. At one point Alice cries, “They’re lying about everything.”

The first Don’t Worry Darling teaser was released way back in September 2021. It was just an 11-second teaser but featured enough juicy footage to hold us over until the full trailer. Harry and Florence’s characters, who are married in the film, could be seen sharing a passionate kiss. The movie revolves around a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community who begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.

Olivia Wilde directs and also has a supporting role in the film. Don’t Worry Darling marks the second feature film she’s directed after the success of the critically-acclaimed Booksmart. Harry and Olivia, who are currently in a relationship, met on the set of the film in 2020. They went public with their relationship in January 2021 just a few months after they met. Olivia was most recently seen cheering Harry on during his performance at Coachella.

Harry wasn’t originally cast as Jack in the film. Shia LaBeouf initially had the role but was replaced by Harry in September 2020. It was originally reported that Shia exited the film because of scheduling conflicts, but Variety alleged that Olivia actually fired Shia after he “displayed poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew.”

Don’t Worry Darling also stars Kiki Layne, Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, Gemma Chan, and Sydney Chandler. The film is set to be released on September 23, 2022.