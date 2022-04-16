Harry Styles Brings Out Shania Twain For Epic Coachella Surprise Performance: Watch

Harry Styles treated the Coachella crowd to quite a surprise as he brought country music legend Shania Twain up on stage during his headlining set on Friday (April 15). The British pop star, 28, took over the Indio, California music festival by performing three songs off his new album Harry’s House, including the hit single “As It Was,” before Shania, 56, joined him for two of her iconic songs; “Man, I Feel Like a Woman” and “You’re Still the One.”

The former One Direction band member rocked a multicolored, sequin jumpsuit that showed off his tattooed body as he belted out the tunes sitting next to the Grammy winner. With a guitar in hand, Shania looked like the perfect duet partner for Harry in her sequin mini dress and white, knee-high boots. The country crooner took it up a notch by adding bedazzled hoop earrings, a slew of glittering bracelets and making sure her instrument was just as sparkling with a sequin finish.

While chatting in between their songs, Harry gave Shania an enormous compliment by saying he was “forever grateful” to her for teaching him how to sing while he was growing up. “Now I have to tell you, in the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing,” Harry told the crowd, before joking, “She also taught me that men are trash. But to you, for the memories you gave me with my mother, I’m forever grateful.” Shania replied, “I’m at a loss for words, I’m a bit starstruck. When I was writing this song, you were just a kid, so it’s kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting right here with you.”

This isn’t the first time Harry has covered Shania’s songs in concert, as he previously gave his spin on “You’re Still the One” with Kacey Musgraves in 2018 at a concert in New York City.

Meanwhile, in his first time performing at the famed Coachella, Harry opened his set by telling the adoring audience, “We have a full moon, you have a ticket and I have the flavor.” He would go on to sing an 18-song set, including hits like “Adore You,” “Watermelon Sugar,” “Cherry” and “Golden.” Harry gave One Direction fanatics a surprise too, by performing their megahit “What Makes You Beautiful.”

