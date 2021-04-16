Shania Twain, 55, Proves She Can Still Rock Her ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman’ Outfit 20 Years Later

Shania Twain sported her iconic ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ suit more than 20 years after the song was originally released in 1999! Check out her fierce fashion statement.

Shania Twain is still rocking and rolling with the best of them more than 20 years after her hit song “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” debuted in 1999. Not only does the beloved singer, 55, still have the vocals to prove she can belt out the tune like she did back in the day, but she also recently showed fans she can still sport her iconic outfit from the brilliant music video. In an Instagram post Shania recently shared to her social media account, the decorated singer posted footage from the 1999 music video for the hit tune.

Longtime fans of Shania will recall that the music video features the star sporting a black corset with a tiny skirt, fishnet stockings, a fitted white blazer, and a black top hat with birdcage veil. As the song transitioned into that memorable chorus, the footage transitioned to Shania, at the age of 55, wearing the exact same look! The singer looked absolutely breathtaking in the ensemble, just like she did more than 20 years ago. Take a look at her post above to see for yourself.

Fans were absolutely obsessed with Shania’s post, taking to the comment section to let her know how much they loved the video. “You aged like fine wine,” one longtime admirer wrote. “Gorgeous as always,” another commented on the video. “Same outfit, 20 years apart!” Shania captioned her post, adding the hashtag, “let’s go girls.”

Shania’s classic tune is still just as popular as it was when it debuted more than 20 years ago. The song came out in March 1999 and skyrocketed to the top of the charts. But it wasn’t only the song’s popularity that proved Shania was a singer who was here to stay.

Along with becoming a beloved tune by her legions of fans, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” received favorable critical acclaim. At the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards, Shania won Best Female Country Vocal Performance for the catchy tune. It’s amazing to see Shania still rocking her best hits and the outfits that went with them all of these years later. We cannot wait to see what she shares next!