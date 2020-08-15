Shania Twain, 54, Recreates Legendary Leopard Look 23 Years Later In Hot New Video

Shania Twain’s still got it! She made a tight leopard print outfit iconic in her 1997 ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ video, and is killing it in the same look for her new music video alongside Orville Peck.

This does impress us much! Shania Twain can still crush a leopard print catsuit at the age of 54. The stunning country-pop queen joined alternative country star Orville Peck for a hot new duet, and the music video is pure fire. Shania of course made the look iconic in her 1997 music video for “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” wearing a leopard print ab-baring halter and tight matching pants — which has since been copied and paid homage to by stars from singer Miley Cyrus to model Ashley Graham. Now she’s done it again, 23 years later, coming full circle in a leopard catsuit for Orville’s music video for “Legends Never Die.” And in Shania’s case, they don’t age either.

Orville — who is known for wearing a black fringed face mask — kicks off the song’s opening guitar cords while on an outdoor drive-in movie theater stage, as a woman drives up on a motorcycle in the shadows. Just as he’s about to start singing, Shania takes over the first verse and comes into view, wearing a skin-tight leopard print catsuit with a high neckline, matching gloves, and gold fringe hanging down off the arms.

The “Still The One” singer has a glittery gold cowboy hat on, big gold hoop statement earrings and several gold chains. Shania’s long honey-blonde hair cascades past her shoulders, and it is as if time stopped in the late 1990s. She still looks as amazing as she did at the height of her heyday! Check out the below video for “That Don’t Impress Me Much” after watching the above video for “Legends Never Die,” as Shania is still so breathtaking.

Shania’s outfit then comes into full view as she makes her way up the stairs, showing off her complete bodysuit that also includes gold fringe down the side of the legs. HOW is this woman 54? She literally looks as good as she did more than two decades ago. She and Orville have electric chemistry onstage, as she smiles and sings at him with so much sultry confidence. By the end of the video when the ride off together on a motorcycle, he looks like he won the lottery getting to be with Shania…while she seems to be having the time of her life being the catsuit queen of country again.