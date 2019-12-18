Shania Twain Gives An Inside Look At Her Glamorous Vegas Residency Fashion After Sold-Out Opening

Shania Twain just sold out the first week of her ‘Let’s Go’ residency in Las Vegas, and we’ve got an EXCLUSIVE look at the ‘glamorous’ styles that made her Sin City show an extravaganza.

“‘Let’s Go’ represents high-energy, ‘making-things-happen,’ ‘let’s get the party started,’” says Shania Twain in an EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes look at her new show, Shania Twain “Let’s Go!” The Las Vegas Residency. The top-selling female country artist of all time just sold out the opening week at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. While the 5-time Grammy winner is known for such hits as “You’re Still The One,” “Man! I Feel Like A Woman,” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” she’s also knowns as an international style icon. So, to properly pull off a Vegas residency worthy of the name Shania, she needed the right costumes. In an EXCLUSIVE clip, Shania detailed how each of her outfits fit perfectly into the new production.

“The colors and the mood of every look are inspired by where the show is at, musically,” she says in the video. “I’m taking bits and pieces from everywhere. I’m taking rock ‘n’ roll, old Hollywood, just pulling together a real eclectic style.” Though her style in “Let’s Go” might be eclectic, she stays “honest” to her brand by including an “element of femininity and elegance.”

For those who didn’t make it to the opening week of Shania’s residency, don’t fret. She’ll be back at the Zappos Theatre from March 13-28 and from May 20 to June 6. Tickets are on sale now, and speaking of which: $1 from every ticket sold goes to her charity, Shania Kids Can. The organization offers academic support to children, while also providing one-on-one consultations, group activities, and meal programs (where needed.)

Early reviews indicate that this new show will be the hottest ticket in town. “Shania Twain ‘Let’s Go!’ The Vegas Residency” comes five years after she took Sin City by storm with the wildly successful “Shania: Still the One” at Ceaser’s Palace. The new show, dubbed a “jackpot of hits” by Rolling Stone, follows through on her promise for a “high energy” romp. There were also plenty of instances of audience participation – with several guests being invited up on stage for a “country can-can” to a faux romantic dinner, where Shania serenaded fans with her hit, “From This Moment On.”

This residency is already a triumph, considering how close Shania came to losing her voice. She famously contracted Lyme Disease in 2003, and the illness nearly silenced her for good. “I had to have an operation that was very intense, and it’s an open-throat operation, very different from a vocal cord operation,” she said while speaking to Extra in June. “I had to have two of them, so that was really, really, really tough, and I survived that — meaning emotionally I survived — and am just ready to keep going.”

“When you’re a singer, and it’s your voice, it is just a terrible, terrible feeling,” she added. “It was a great, great loss, so I had to come to terms with losing the voice that I had and rediscovering my new one.” Yet, that “making-things-happen” spirit never left Shania, and she roared back to music in 2017 with her first record in fifteen years, Now. And now, she’s back in Las Vegas with a can’t-miss show.