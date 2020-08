The report was a shock to fans, considering that Miley and Cody have pretty much been inseparable throughout their quarantines together in Los Angeles. Just 12 days before the breakup report surfaced, Cody even declared that he’s “in love” with his “best friend” over a photo of the Australian singer and Miley on his Instagram Story — which you can see below — indicating no signs of trouble in the relationship.

Story is still developing…