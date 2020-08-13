Miley Cyrus Reveals How She Lost Her Virginity To Liam Hemsworth At 16: ‘I Ended Up Marrying The Guy’

Just when you think Miley Cyrus has spilled all of the tea about her personal life, she shared how she lost her virginity to future husband Liam Hemsworth.

Alexandra Cooper has one hell of a tease for her newest Call Her Daddy podcast dropping on Aug. 14. She got to spend quality time with her idol Miley Cyrus at her Malibu pad, and the singer will be spilling some serious personal secrets if her virginity revelation is any indication. The “Slide Away” singer shared that she didn’t have sex until she was 16, and without saying his name outright, divulged that it was former husband Liam Hemsworth, 30, who was her first.

“I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16. But I ended up marrying the guy,” Miley shared in a tease that Alex released via her TikTok on Aug. 13. Miley is still rocking her blonde pseudo-mullet that she debuted on May 20 amid quarantine, and looks beautiful wearing bright red lipstick along with a plunging black tank top.

Miley, 27, was obviously referring to Liam, 30, who she had an on and off 10 year relationship with after they fell in love while filming the 2010 teen romance The Last Song. She was 16 at the time and later married Liam in Dec. 2018, so he would be the guy she lost her virginity to. The couple got engaged in 2012 after two years of dating, but broke up around August 2013.

Miley had some wild child ways and infamous MTV VMAs twerking she needed to get out of her system before settling down. She toured the country behind the success of her album Bangerz and reveled in her intentionally shocking behavior. But by the holidays in Dec. 2015, she was back hanging out with Liam in his native Australia, and they would soon be reunited as a full-on couple. They would get secretly engaged again in 2016.

After tying the knot at her Nashville home on Dec. 23, 2018, Miley ended up separating from Liam eight months later after she was photographed passionately making out with Brody Jenner‘s ex Kailtynn Carter, 31, next to a pool in Italy on Aug. 9, 2019. Liam filed for divorce a few weeks later, and Miley began dating Australian singer Cody Simpson, 23, a few months later in Oct. 2019. They are still together.

Miley seems pretty stoked for her deep dive on Alex’s podcast. The host dropped the news of her big get in a series of photos with the singer — including some of her sex toy art collection– to her Instagram on Aug. 13 to announce the appearance, writing “CALL HER F**KING DADDY #MIDNIGHT,” in the caption. Miley responded in the comments, “Yassssss.” We can’t wait for what other juicy nuggets Miley has to share when the podcast drops.