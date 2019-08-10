Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Split 8 Months After Tying The Knot In Romantic Tennessee Wedding

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth wed in Dec. of 2018 and already it’s over between the couple. They’ve decided to separate after less than a year of marriage.

It’s only been eight months since Miley Cyrusmarried Liam Hemsworth , 29, in a romantic ceremony at their Tennessee home. Now it’s over between the couple, who dated on and off for ten years. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Miley tells PEOPLE in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Miley was recently seen on vacation in Italy with Brody Jenner‘s ex Kaitlynn Carter, 30, and they were spotted putting on a PDA show cuddling and wrapping their arms around each other while relaxing poolside in Lake Como on Aug. 9. The 26-year-old singer has admitted to being pansexual and had a previous relationship with model Stella Maxwell in 2015 before getting back together with Liam over the holidays of that same year.

Miley and Liam first met and fell in love on the set of 2010’s The Last Song. The couple became engaged in June of 2012 and she said at the time, “I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam.” The couple split up in September of 2013 as Miley entered her wild child Bangerz days. She went on to date Patrick Schwarzenegger, 25, then Stella, 29, but found her way back to Liam at the end of 2015. They reconnected in a big way, as she began wearing her engagement ring in early 2016.

The couple later moved in together at a home in Malibu, where they lived a relaxed life with a menagerie of animals. She even devoted several songs on her album of the same name about her sweetie. Sadly their sanctuary burned to the ground during the Nov. 2018 Malibu wildfires. After that she called Liam her “Survival Partner” as he helped rescue all their animals to safety. On Dec. 24, the couple married in an intimate ceremony at her Nashville home. There had not been any apparent signs of trouble in the relationship, though his appearances on her Instagram which were once constant became few and far between as the summer progressed. The last time she posted about him was on June 2, and it was just a black and white photo of her in a goofy outfit standing next to him with no caption.