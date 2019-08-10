Miley Cyrus & Brody Jenner’s Ex Kaitlynn Carter Kiss & Cuddle Amid Liam Hemsworth Split News

Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter was photographed kissing and cuddling Miley Cyrus on their Italian vacation one day before Miley’s split with husband Liam Hemsworth was announced.

It seemed a little odd that Miley Cyrus, 26, was vacationing in Italy with Brody Jenner’s very recent ex Kaitlynn Carter, 30, and her husband Liam Hemsworth nowhere in sight. Maybe she was just helping a fellow gal pal from Malibu get over her heartbreak? That was until pictures dropped on Aug. 9 of the ladies getting very touchy-feeling in bikinis next to a pool in Lake Como. They openly locked lips in a passionate make out session and had their arms around each other while sunbathing. Less than 24 hours later, Miley’s camp announced that she’d split from her 29-year-old husband. You can check out the pics of Miley and Kaitlynn’s PDA & kissing here.

On Aug. 10, the bomb dropped that “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told PEOPLE in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Kaitlynn, 30, has not been secretive in any way about her Italian vacation with Miley. She’s posted several Instagram photos of the pair together, including one on a boat where Miley seductively looked like she was stripping off her black Chanel swimsuit. Here we thought the two were pals just enjoying a Hot Girl Summer, but with Miley’s split announcement and the make out pics, they seem to be more than friends.

Miley began dating Liam in 2009 when they fell in love on the set of the 2010 film The Last Song. They got engaged in 2012 but broke things off in Sept. of 2013 when she became a wild child with the release of her Bangerz album. The singer admitted to being pansexual and had a relationship with model Stella Maxwell, 29, in the summer of 2015. But by the end of that year she managed to find her way back to Liam and they had been together ever since. The couple married on Christmas Eve of 2018 at her Nashville home, yet eight months later they’re done.

Miley admitted in the August issue of Elle that she was still attracted to women. “I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married,” Miley admitted to the publication “By my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think I’m at home in a f***ing apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”