Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Are Couple Goals Dancing Perfectly Together In Epic TikTok Video

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are the ultimate dancing duo in a new TikTok video she shared on July 5! The couple filmed themselves performing a full-on dance routine in their swimsuits and it’s the best thing you’ll see all day!

If Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson weren’t the definition of relationship goals — they are now! The “Slide Away” singer, 27, and the Aussie musician, 23, are a hit on TikTok in a new dancing video shared by Miley on Sunday afternoon. They showed off their best moves by the pool in a synchronized routine to the classic, “Everybody Dance Now.”

(Video credit: Miley Cyrus/TikTok)

Miley put her toned physique on display in a royal blue bikini, while Cody performed shirtless in a pair of dark swim trunks. “If we can’t get back to work….. let’s get back to WERK,” Miley captioned the TikTok video, tagging Cody in the post.

This isn’t the first time the musical couple has gotten creative together. Back in May, Cody trusted his girlfriend to give him a buzzcut, which resulted in the two having matching mohawk hairstyles. Just days before that, Cody released the music video for his song, “Captain’s Dance With The Devil” — which Miley directed and styled. She helped channel his poetry alter-ego, Prince Neptune, in a sailor’s uniform affixed with a Chanel broach. In the vintage-inspired video, Cody is dressed in full-on drag, with fishnet stockings and a velvet dress with gaudy jewels. He also rocked a bold red lip and matching acrylic nails.

Miley and Cody first sparked romance rumors when they were photographed kissing at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood last year on October 3. At then time, their public PDA came just two months after her split from husband, Liam Hemsworth, who filed for divorce on August 21. The Hunger Games actor cited “irreconcilable differences” in official court documents, obtained by HollywoodLife at the time.

Following her split from Liam, Miley was also romantically linked to Kaitlynn Carter, the ex-wife of Brody Jenner. They broke things off at the end of September, just before she began dating Cody. Miley and Liam’s divorce was finalized in December.