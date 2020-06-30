Nearly one year after her whirlwind romance with Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter is opening up about how her life changed due to the high-profile nature of the relationship.

Kaitlynn Carter has become a much more private person after going through a very public split with Miley Cyrus in 2019. “It’s hard to go through a breakup in the public eye,” Kaitlynn admitted on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files. “It’s so rough. But there’s a lot to be gained and learned from that. So now I’m just super, super private.”

The Hills: New Beginning star, who was previously married to Brody Jenner, explained that she never plans to date in the pubic eye again after all of the scrutiny that she faced with Miley. “What I’ve realized now, with dating, is I’m super private about it,” Kaitlynn said. “Since last fall, once that whole situation came to a wrap, I was like, ‘That’s the last time I’m doing a public thing.'”

Miley and Kaitlynn got together after their respective splits from Liam Hemsworth and Brody during the summer of 2019. Their hot and heavy romance was confirmed when photos surfaced of them kissing in August of last year. After that, they were photographed out and about a number of times, although Kaitlynn admitted that they tried to be discreet. “We actually did work pretty hard to keep it as private as we could, but it is what it is,” she told Nick.

The ladies split by the end of September, and Miley quickly moved on with Cody Simpson, who she’s been dating ever since. Meanwhile, Kaitlynn is also in a new relationship, but she’s keeping tight-lipped about it, as promised. “With the person I’ve been seeing recently, I’m trying to take it really slow and make sure everything is in place,” she revealed. “We’re not boyfriend-girlfriend.”

Meanwhile, Kaitlynn has maintained a close relationship with Brody, who’s now dating Louis Tomlinson’s ex, Briana Jungwirth. Kaitlynn even joined the two for dinner in Malibu earlier this month! As for Miley’s ex, Liam — he’s now dating Australian model, Gabriella Brooks. They’ve all moved on!