Brody Jenner & Ex Kaitlynn Carter Reunite Nearly 1 Year After Split & He Looks ‘Ripped’

Kaitlynn Carter spent a day with ex Brody Jenner as he reprised his ‘role’ as her main squeeze. The two hung out together while ‘The Hills’ star showed off his bulging muscles.

Exes Brody Jenner, 36, and Kaitlynn Carter, 31, really have able to maintain a friendship despite their Aug. 2019 split. The former couple of six years reunited for a day outside of quarantine in their stomping grounds of Malibu. Katilynn shared a photo to her Instagram account on May 15, sitting on an outdoor bench with Brody’s super-buff reflection in the window behind her, taking the picture. She joked “reprised his role for the day,” in the caption, about either being the guy who takes photos of Kaitlynn for the ‘gram, or maybe he “reprised’ being her main man. That’s what fans in the comments were sure hoping for.

Kaitlynn didn’t wear a face mask in the photo, as the couple were out and about enjoying the sunny day in the seaside town. She wore a lavender crop-top t-shirt and black stone-washed jeans. She added some designer flair with a pair of Chanel lace-up sneakers, and wore her blonde locks pulled back. Kaitlynn made sure to accessorize for her day with Brody, wearing several bracelets, a chunky white beaded necklace, small gold hoop earrings and stylish gold-rimmed sunglasses. Even though she was the focal point of the shot, it was Brody’s hunky reflection that got fans excited.

Brody looked like he has really been hitting the gym during quarantine. His muscular arms showed that he’s got himself a gun-show going these days. Wearing a tank top, his biceps glistened in the sun. Even Brody’s mom Linda Thompson, 69, couldn’t help but gush over her son in the comments. She wrote, “Brody’s looking ripped,” along with an arm muscle emoji while telling Kaitlynn, “You…Lovely as always,” with a rosebud emoji. User @sarnisays added, “Wow I can see that muscle definition in the reflection @brodyjenner.”

Other fans were cheering on a more permanent reunion between the exes. User @emilythegreat1 commented, “Hope u and Brody get back together,” while fan @nataliecondon begged, “Ughhhh get back together plz.” Brody and Kaitlynn were together from 2013 to 2019. They even exchanged wedding vows in an Indonesian ceremony in 2018, although they were never legally married in the U.S. Shortly after their early Aug. 2019 breakup, Kaitlynn ended up being photographed in Italy on Aug. 9 making out with a then-married Miley Cyrus, 27. Miley and husband Liam Hemsworth, 30, ended up announcing their separation the next day and he filed for divorce less than two weeks later.

While Miley and Kaitlynn took their romance back to the states, it was short lived. They broke things off in late Sept. 2019 and on Oct. 3 the “Wrecking Ball” singer was photographed making out with her now-current boyfriend, singer Cody Simpson, 23. Brody meanwhile began briefly dating former Major League Baseball slugger Jose Canseco‘s 23-year-old model daughter Josie Canseco. Now all has come full circle, with Brody and Kaitlynn chilling out together again.