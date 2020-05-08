Brody Jenner Shows Off Impressive Abs While Riding An Electric Surfboard In Malibu — See Pics

‘The Hills’ star Brody Jenner was spotted riding the waves on an electric surfboard in Malibu, amid the county’s stay-at-home order.

Brody Jenner showed off his chiseled physique when he hit the waves in Malibu amid the coronavirus pandemic. The reality TV personality was spotted in the water on May 6, putting his surfing skills to the test on an Electric Hydrofoil Surfboard. The 36-year-old star of The Hills went shirtless, and wore a pair of stripy blue swimming shorts while in the crystal blue water on his motorized board. He kept his dark hair out of his face with an orange cap, which he wore backwards. Although coronavirus restrictions in the county state that Malibu beaches are closed to the public, residents are currently allowed access.

Brody has been keeping a relatively low profile throughout 2020, however back in October he joked on an Australian radio show that he was an “honorary Hemsworth” after his ex, Kaitlynn Carter, 31, hooked up with Liam Hemsworth’s ex, Miley Cyrus, 26. “Liam and I are like brothers now,” Brody joked. “I’ll hit him up when I’m down there [in Australia], for sure.” Brody went on to give a major shout-out to the entire Hemsworth clan, per Cosmopolitan.

“I’ll definitely hit him up while I’m down there for sure. Honestly, the Hemsworths, those guys are… I know a few of them personally, and honestly, what an incredible group of guys. They’re such a great representation of Australia and people down there, they’re such great guys.” Brody and Kaitlynn announced their split on Aug. 02. About a week later, she was seen making out with Miley during an Italian vacation. While some expected Brody to be heartbroken about this, he seemed rather fine with Kaitlynn’s new romance.

He even joked about it by posting an inspirational message to his Instagram. “Don’t let yesterday take too much of today,” he captioned the shot. His The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Brandon Lee commented, “Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out.” “Watch out!” Brody responded. “Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”