Kaitlynn Carter Admits Her Life Changed After Dating Miley Cyrus: I ‘Wasn’t Prepared’ For It

After making headlines for her six-week relationship with Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter’s life changed drastically, and she opened up about how she dealt with it in a new interview.

Dating Miley Cyrus brought Kaitlynn Carter a whole new level of fame that she was NOT expecting. The paparazzi followed the women like crazy throughout their six week relationship, but it was the attention that Kaitlynn got after the split that really took a toll on her. The reality star appeared on her The Hills co-star, Whitney Port’s, Instagram Live on April 16, and she got candid about how hard she had to work to escape the stigma of being Miley Cyrus and Brody Jenner’s ex.

“After Miley and I went our separate ways, I thought…okay, my life’s just kinda going back to the way it normally was for me when I was on my own,” Kaitlynn explained. “I had no expectations that anyone would give a s*** about me by myself. I had no plan in place.” She went on to explain that she was mostly holing up in her house after the split, but was eventually convinced by a friend to enjoy a night out. During the outing, the paparazzi were all over Kaitlynn, even without Miley or Brody by her side.

Of course, the next day, headlines painted the picture that Kaitlynn was “out with a mystery man”, despite just splitting from Miley two weeks prior. “I was just so mortified,” Kaitlynn admitted. “The narrative was so not what the actual situation was and it was such a wakeup call for me.” She added that she was “not prepared” for what would come from her high-profile relationship, and said that, from that point on, she made sure she wouldn’t “let tabloids tell [her] story” anymore.

Kaitlynn and Miley’s relationship went public during a vacation to Italy in August. At the time, news of Miley’s split from Liam Hemsworth had not been confirmed. However, once photos surfaced of her and Kaitlynn packing on the PDA, it was clear that she and Liam were on the outs. He filed for divorce days later.

Unfortunately, Miley and Kaitlynn’s relationship was short-lived, and a month and a half later, they split. By the beginning of October, Miley had begun hanging out with Cody Simpson, and they’ve been dating ever since.