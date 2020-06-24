Brody Jenner Parties With New GF Briana Jungwirth & Ex Kaitlynn Carter — See Pics

Brody Jenner spent the night partying in Malibu while surrounded by lovely ladies: his new girlfriend, Briana Jungwirth, and his ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter. The three looked like they were having a blast.

We have a rarity here — a couple who said that they’d stay friends after the breakup, and then actually did! Kaitlynn Carter crashed ex-husband Brody Jenner‘s date night with Briana Jungwirth on June 20, and she was anything but the third wheel. Brody, 36, and his new girlfriend, 28, met up with Kaitlynn at celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu for a group dinner, and the ladies seemed like they were already close friends.

Brody and Briana were spotted meeting up with Kaitlynn near the valet stand outside the restaurant, where the exes greeted each other with a warm hug. She rocked a cute, cropped white sweater, jeans, and floral face mask. Briana, who shares a four-year-old son, Freddie, with ex Louis Tomlinson, looked gorgeous in ripped black jeans, a black blouse, and wedge sandals. She had a huge smile on her face while watching them embrace. Part of the reason for the outing was reportedly so that Brody could receive Kaitlynn’s “approval” of Briana, according to TMZ, and he definitely got it.

Additionally, he apparently wanted to introduce Briana to Kaitlynn so she’d be “comfortable” with their unconventional friendship. Brody and Kaitlynn split almost a year ago, but they’ve become close friends again recently. Social media lit up in May when Kaitlynn tagged her ex-husband in a beach snap on Instagram, leading to speculation about their relationship status.

Strictly friends! Kaitlynn confirmed that she and Brody are just spending time together, non-romantically, by responding “exactly” to a commenter who wrote, “They’re allowed to be friends. Just because being together didn’t work doesn’t mean they don’t care about each other.” To reiterate Kaitlynn — exactly! The two are still co-parenting dogs, and they’re about to star in another season of The Hills: New Beginnings together.

Brody and Briana sparked relationship rumors on June 9 when they had a lunch date at Cafe Habana in Malibu. The fashion influencer rocked a tiny, lace bra top and cutoff shorts for the outing, and looked absolutely amazing. The couple didn’t show any PDA, but fans knew something was up! Prior to Briana, Brody dated models Josie Canseco and Allison Mason.