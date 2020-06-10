See Pics
Hollywood Life

Brody Jenner & Louis Tomlinson’s Ex Briana Jungwirth Reunite For Lunch Date After Romance Rumors

Brody Jenner & Briana Jungwirth
RMBI / BACKGRID
Brody Jenner attends "The Hills: New Beginnings," premiere party at Liaison, in Los Angeles "The Hills: New Beginnings" Premiere Party, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jun 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Brody Jenner leaves Cafe Habana in Malibu after a bite with his new girlfriend. Pictured: Brody Jenner BACKGRID USA 9 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Brody Jenner leaves Cafe Habana in Malibu after a bite with his new girlfriend. Pictured: Brody Jenner BACKGRID USA 9 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Hills star, Brody Jenner, spends the afternoon with buddies on the beach in Malibu and goes surfing on an electric hydrofoil surfboard. Pictured: Brody Jenner BACKGRID USA 3 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Editor

Brody Jenner and Briana Jungwirth continue to fuel romance rumors with their latest outing in Malibu on June 9! The reality star was photographed leaving a cafe after a lunch date with the model, who showed off her toned physique in a crop top and shorts.

Brody Jenner and Briana Jungwirth aren’t shying away from those dating rumors that continue to swirl. The Hills star, 36, and the fashion influencer, 28, were spotted leaving Cafe Habana in Malibu after a bite to eat on Tuesday afternoon. Briana — who shares 4-year-old son Freddie with One Direction alum, Louis Tomlinson — showed off her amazing figure in short shorts and a plunging, lace crop top. Meanwhile, Brody donned a black tee and a pair of board shorts with sandals and a backwards cap. 

Brody Jenner & Briana Jungwirth

Brody Jenner and Briana Jungwirth out for lunch in Malibu on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Photo credit: RMBI / BACKGRID)

The rumored new couple, both of which rocked tinted sunglasses, didn’t appear to display any PDA during the outing. Brody and Briana opted not to wear protective masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Though, certain states are easing up on health and safety guidelines.
Brody Jenner & Briana JungwirthBrody Jenner and Briana Jungwirth out for lunch in Malibu on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Photo credit: RMBI / BACKGRID)
Brody stepped out with his speculated new flame just a few weeks after he reunited with ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter in Malibu — which sparked reconciliation rumors after their messy August 2019 split. Kaitlynn, 31, took to Instagram on May 15 to share with her near 1 million followers that she was with her ex. The blogger posted a photo that showed her sitting on an outdoor bench, and in the reflection of a window behind her was Brody, who could be seen snapping the photo. His ripped reflection caught the attention of her followers, who inquired if they were back together.
In the caption of her photo, Kaitlynn teased the latter and wrote that Brody “reprised his role for the day.” Unfortunately, Kaitlynn didn’t elaborate on his role, which could’ve meant one of two things — her photographer or her husband. 
When the reconciliation rumors didn’t slow down, Kaitlynn took to Instagram to clear the air. She agreed with a fan who commented, “They’re allowed to be friends. Just because being together didn’t work doesn’t mean they don’t care about each other.” Kaitlyn responded, “Exactly” and added the hashtag “#normalizefriendlyexes.”
Brody and Kaitlyn announced their split last August, just over a year after they tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Indonesia. Their tumultuous marriage was documented on season 1 of MTV’s spinoff of The Hills, New Beginnings. After the split, Kaitlynn briefly dated Miley Cyrus, and Brody was romantically linked to model Josie Canseco. Both relationships never worked out.