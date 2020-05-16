Kaitlynn Carter Confirms Relationship Status With Ex Brody Jenner After They Reunite

Kaitlynn Carter reveals where she’s at with Brody Jenner after she posted a photo of them reuniting.

What’s really going on here? Social media was lit up after Kaitlynn Carter, 31, tagged ex Brody Jenner, 36, in her latest Instagram snap posted on Friday, May 15. The pic was nothing out of the ordinary as it focused on the blonde beauty relaxing on a bench in a midriff-baring outfit. Brody could be seen in the background taking it which led people to believe that they have rekindled their romance almost one year after calling it quits. Turns out that isn’t the case after she agreed with a fan’s sentiment about them in the comments section. “They’re allowed to be friends. Just because being together didn’t work doesn’t mean they don’t care about each other,” the follower wrote to which The Hills: New Beginnings star responded with, “exactly” while adding the hashtag #normalizefriendlyexes.

Brody and Kaitlynn were “dunzo” (Kristin Cavallari reference) after 5 years together in August 2019. They had an intimate ceremony one year earlier in Bali that included guests like his mother Linda Thompson, 69, and several other loved ones (his father Caitlyn Jenner, 70, was not present for their big day).

The former couple have made repeated headlines about their loves lives after they split from one another. Kaitlynn briefly moved on from Brody with Miley Cyrus, 27, in the fall of 2019. The “We Can’t Stop” singer had also broken off from now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, 30, around the same time. The ladies time together was brief and they ended things only months into them dating. Miley has been with Australian cutie Cody Simpson, 23, ever since.

Brody has also been spotted out in a romantic state after his relationship with Kaitlynn was done. He dated model Josie Canseco, 23, for a short period of time where the two were seen “kissing each other” and “showing a ton of PDA around friends” last summer.