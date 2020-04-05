Shania Twain Performs Upbeat Bops ‘Honey, I’m Home’ & ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ For ACM Special

She’s home, honey — and Shania Twain is making the most of it, starting with sharing her talents with fans on ACM Presents: Our Country. Get ready to rock out.

During an evening of inspiring, acoustic performances, leave it to Shania Twain to bring the party! The country Queen performed not one, but two of her classic jams for CBS’ special, ACM Presents: Our Country, with the help of her trusty guitar — and a horse! Yes, the legendary singer and Vegas showstopper performed from what appears to be the stables set of her Vegas show, with the horse and her dog dutifully at her Sind.

She started off her set with the very apropos hit, “Honey I’m Home”, before perfectly segued into “Man! I Feel Like a Woman”. If you listen closely, she even changed up the words a bit to fit the situation. “I’m not going out tonight, but I’m feeling all right,” she sang as she strummed along to the beloved 90s tune. Always the professional, Shania was able to power through the song, despite a number of interruptions from her horse friend, who several times tried to rest his head on the strings of her guitar and at one point, even gave her cheek a little kiss! Sweet!

Shania’s a bit ahead of the game though. On Thursday April 2, she posted an acoustic performance on Instagram of ‘No One Needs To Know Right Now’ from her living room, strumming along with her guitar. “This is our way of connecting right now,” she said while sitting comfortably by her fireplace. While she admitted she missed ‘all of you’, her fans, as well as her shows in Vegas, she rightly insisted that being ‘together at home’ is the best way to be right now.

She even went so far as to rename a few of her classic songs and create memes on her Instagram to have a little fun in this difficult time. “Don’t Come On Over”, “The Woman in Me Needs The Man In You To Go Isolate Somewhere Else”, and “Shania Twain In” were just a few of the cheeky puns.

We’re glad to see Shania making the most of the situation and inspiring others to do the same with her humor and music.