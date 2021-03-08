Shania Twain, 55, Dances To Her Hit ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ In A Nightgown — Watch

Shania Twain celebrated International Women’s Day by showing off impressive dance moves in a new TikTok video that brought back awesome memories of her 1997 album, ‘Come On Over.’

Shania Twain, 55, let her TikTok followers know that a true classic tune never goes out of style when she danced to her 1997 hit song “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” in her latest video. The singer was wearing a long sleeveless white nightgown that had a multi-colored butterfly print on it in the clip as she got out of bed to shake her hips to the beginning of the jam. After folding over a blanket on the bed, she tipped her head back and rhythmically walked over to two sliding doors, which she opened before strutting her stuff outside in a gorgeous location full of palm trees.

“LET’S GO GIRLS 💪😘 #letsgogirls #whenwomenwin #wearehere,” she captioned the video.

The clip seemed to be Shania’s way of celebrating International Women’s Day on Mar. 8. Since the song is known for being one of the best songs about the joy of being a woman, it’s a great choice for the special day and definitely helped to bring back memories for the fans who remember when it was first released on her hit album, Come On Over.

In addition to her TikTok video, Shania celebrated women on the most recent episode of her radio show, Home Now on Apple Music. She talked about some of her favorite anecdotes, songs, and memories from some of her fellow women country singers and gave surprising fun facts about some of the legends, like Wynonna Judd. The talented artist revealed she’s good friends with Wynonna and she’s truly grateful for it.

“Wynonna and I, we text often back and forth,” she said in the episode. “It’s just extraordinary to have a friend like Wynonna. Great lady, incredible life story and one of my favorite voices ever. You can’t talk about country music and not talk about the Judds.”

Newer country singer Kelsea Ballerini, 27, also called into the show to wish Shania a Happy International Women’s Day and express how much her music has meant to her over the years. “Ah, that makes my long road to my own success very worth it,” Shania said in response. “To be complimented by not only another artist, but another female artist. We need each other, women. We need each other.”