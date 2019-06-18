Shania Twain, 53, Shows Off Incredible Figure In Clingy Sequined Blue Dress & Thigh-High Boots

She once sang that good looks and fast cars don’t ‘impress her much,’ but Shania Twain’s awe-inspiring figure left onlookers stunned when the gorgeous country music star went for a stroll during a rainy day in NYC.

Who needs sunshine when you have Shania Twain’s smile? Shania, 53, flashed a smile while underneath an umbrella as she strolled through the rainy streets of New York City on June 18. With how amazing she looked, no wonder Shania was smiling. The “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!” singer rocked a metallic blue sequin dress that hugged the curves of her incredible body. She complemented the ombre dress with a pair of knee-high blue suede boots that would make Elvis Presley jealous. There might have been clouds overhead, but under Shania’s umbrella, it was nothing but fabulous blue skies.

Shania was in New York City one day after she announced her first Las Vegas residency in seven years. “I know! What are these people (doing) jumping on my bandwagon?” she said on June 17, per Page Six, noting that artists like Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, and Christina Aguilera have all jumped on the residency trend. Shania announced that her 23-performance “Let’s Go!” residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will begin on Dec. 6. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, June 21.

“Not everybody gets invited to do a residency and certainly not a long-term residency. It’s one thing to go and do six shows or something like that, but when you’re in a long-term residency, it’s a commitment,” Shania said, per Page Six. “A really big commitment.” While Shania has hit the road in 2015 and 2018, she said that there’s a benefit to residencies. “You can really take advantage of the highest standard technology that is usually too sensitive to take on the road and travel. You can’t pack it up and take it down every day. So it’s a production dream, Las Vegas.”

“And also, it’s just great for my voice to be able to be stabilized in an environment that I can control. And I really appreciate that these days with all my Lyme disease voice issues,” she added. Shania revealed in 2018 that she lost her voice for several years because of her illness and feared she would never sing again. After changing her lifestyle, she was able to regain her voice and perform again. Now, Shania’s back and better than ever. If this sparkly blue dress is something she’d wear just on the streets of New York City, imagine the kind of outfits she’s going to bring to Vegas!