Shania Twain, 54, Rocks Short Romper With Wild Tulle Sheer Skirt At Grammys

Man! She looks amazing! Shania Twain has arrived at the Grammys looking gorgeous in a wild tulle look.

Shania Twain‘s Grammys look is a hit! The country icon rocked a unique look that featured an off-the-shoulder tulle top and sheer, long sleeves that laid over a sexy black romper. Shania then belted a tulle, floor-length skirt to lay over the short romper. The 54-year-old singer was named a presenter at tonight’s ceremony. Shania has won five Grammys herself, the most recent being in 2000 Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and Best Country Song for “Come On Over.”

Recently, Shania has been making people laugh on social media, especially with a recent tweet about Brad Pitt! A fan realized that Brad Pitt actually does check off all of Shania’s criteria that she lays out in her song “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” as it was pointed out that in Pitt’s latest movie ‘Ad Astra’ he plays a rocket scientist who owns a car. “Did no one realize that BRAD PITT just played a ROCKET SCIENTIST, who had a CAR?! THOSE ARE THE THREE THINGS THAT DON’T IMPRESS SHANIA TWAIN MUCH!!!” Shania retweeted the post with several laughing emojis.

Tonight’s Grammys will see performances from a number of incredible artists, including Demi Lovato, who will be giving her first public performance since her overdose in 2018. Other performers include Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, The Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and more. However, there’s a air of sadness in the Staples Center this evening, following the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash earlier today. Host Alicia Keys started off the show with a beautiful tribute to Kobe, his daughter Gianna and the other 7 victims in the crash, singing a capella with Boyz II Men.

Be sure to tune in to the Grammy Awards at 8 PM ET on CBS.