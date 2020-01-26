Jonas Brothers Debut New Song & Rock Out To ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ At Grammys

The Jonas Brothers promised a ‘very special performance’ at the Grammy Awards, and the trio of brothers didn’t disappoint when they took the stage to perform ‘What a Man Gotta Do’ on Jan. 26.

The Jonas Brothers returned to the Grammy Awards as nominees for the first time in 12 years, and the band’s excitement was apparent on the stage! The brothers — Kevin, 32, Joe, 30, and Nick, 27 — performed their newest single, “What a Man Gotta Do,” inside Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Jan. 26, and we were blown away. But that’s not all — they also started the performance by preview a hot new song, titled “Five More Minutes”.

This year, the JoBros are up for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for their song, “Sucker,” which was also the first single the band released after reuniting in early 2019. This is the brothers’ first Grammy Awards nomination since 2008, which is the year they attended the show as “Best New Artist” nominees. Flash forward over a decade later, and the band is now joining a roster of Grammys performers consisting of all-new “Best New Artist” nominees: Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Lil Nas X!

We were already hyped for the Jonas Brothers’ Grammys performance days ahead of the award show, thanks to their interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that aired on Jan. 22. “We have a very special performance lined up,” Nick revealed to host Ellen DeGeneres. “We don’t want to give anything away, but we’re playing the new song that just came out, and then we’re doing something else which I don’t think anyone’s going to expect.” The surprise was well worth the wait!

The Jonas Brothers released the video for “What a Man Gotta Do” on Jan. 17, and it was essentially a love letter to classic ’80s films like Grease, Risky Business and Say Anything. The band’s wives — Sophie Turner, 23, Priyanka Chopra, 37, and Danielle Jonas, 33, — all made cameos, once again. Too bad the JoBros’ wives club couldn’t do the same on the Grammys stage, but at least they showed their support in the audience!