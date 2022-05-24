Harry Styles Enjoys Romantic Dinner Date With Olivia Wilde As They Celebrate His 3rd Album Success: Photos

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde prove yet again they’re one of our favorite couples in new pics, looking more adorable than ever together. In photos you can see here, the singer, 28, and his actor/director girlfriend, 38, were spotted out in London sharing a sweet dinner date at celeb hot spot Perilla.

Relaxing before Harry’s highly anticipated gig in Brixton, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer — who just released his album Harry’s House — sported a cream-colored and red checked shirt, pulling his hair half back. Olivia rocked a casual black sweater and wore her bronde tresses down in loose waves.

The sighting comes after the couple were just spotted at a New York airport together on Sunday, May 22, now we know on their way over the pond. The superstar couple kept a low profile as Olivia rocked a black jacket and jeans, while Harry was twinning in a dark peacoat and denim, as seen in photos here.

The outing comes after Olivia gave a big shout out to Harry on Instagram, as she played a snippet of his song “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” from his new album Harry’s House via her Stories over the weekend. The Book Smart director may have been giving Harry a little lip service as he did the same this past week when hestopped by The Howard Stern show and gushed about working with Olivia after she directed him in the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling.

“I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia,” the former One Direction bandmember began. “Acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot. It requires a lot of trust if you want to kind of give it everything, and I think being able to trust your director is a gift, so that was very helpful.” He added, “It meant for a really nice experience working on that movie.”