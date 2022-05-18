Harry Styles Gushes About Working With GF Olivia Wilde: What A ‘Gift’

Harry Styles was keeping quiet on his relationship with Olivia Wilde — until he sat in front of Howard Stern! The pop superstar ended up gushing about his famous girlfriend when he made a guest appearance on the shock jock’s program The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, May 18. Harry appeared quite smitten, as he couldn’t help but compliment Olivia after she directed him in the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling.

“I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia,” the former One Direction bandmember began. “Acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot. It requires a lot of trust if you want to kind of give it everything, and I think being able to trust your director is a gift, so that was very helpful.” He added, “It meant for a really nice experience working on that movie.”

Although they have kept quite mum about their status as a couple, Olivia also dished about working with Harry recently at the CinemaCon in April, where she debuted the trailer for Don’t Worry Darling. “[He’s] an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I’m aware of,” joked the Booksmart director.

Harry’s tribute to Olivia comes only days after the pair were spotted vacationing together in Italy. The American beauty, 38, looked deep in conversation while walking alongside her British beau during the holiday, as the “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker, 28, couldn’t take his eyes off her! How sweet!

The Italian getaway was the first sighting of the couple together since Olivia was served custody papers from her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis in the middle of the ComicCon presentation. A source confirmed to HollywoodLife that the contents of the envelope were documents pertaining to Olivia and Jason’s kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, and also revealed that Jason allegedly was unaware where his former fiancée would be served.

After meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in 2020, Harry and Olivia have been getting more and more involved. First sparking romance rumors while attending a wedding together in Jan. 2021, the Coachella headliner and actress have since enjoyed a slew of romantic outings together. Olivia has even been spotted attending Harry’s concerts! And now that Harry broke the seal on Howard’s show, perhaps we’ll hear more about the gorgeous couple from their own lips!