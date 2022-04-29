How Harry Styles Is Supporting Olivia Wilde After She’s Served Custody Papers At CinemaCon

Harry Styles is stepping up to the plate to support girlfriend Olivia Wilde. The Booksmart director seemed to have been served custody papers from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis in front of an audience at CinemaCon on April 26, and now, her beau is showing his support.

“Harry is doing everything he can to support Olivia emotionally through all of this,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “He doesn’t have children of his own, but he sees how much love she has for her kids, and he will do everything that he can to show her kids and her this same type of love. Harry has been a rock for her, and he has shown her what true love is again.”

While Olivia was speaking at the CinemaCon event, a woman walked up and handed her a yellow colored envelope that read “private and confidential.” The documents were pertaining to the two children she shares with Jason, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, a source told HL. The situation was definitely confounding to the audience members as well as Olivia as she tried to not make a scene about the matter.

Our insider further shared that since Harry and Olivia became “so close” while working together on Don’t Worry Darling, it’s allowed them to have something “to take the focus off their own personal things” while becoming more intimate. “Honestly, Olivia thought that he was not going to be able to deal with this all and he has stepped up to the plate and then some,” the source went on. “Harry is in this for the long haul and has shown her this over and over again.”

Our previous source noted that the papers served to Olivia at the event “were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” making clear that Jason was not aware of where she would be served. “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner,” they added.

Olivia and Jason split in 2020 and never formally married, despite an eight year engagement (he popped the question in 2012). The O.C. alum since moved on with Harry, whom she became involved with while working on the film Don’t Worry Darling.