Jason Sudeikis Speaks Out About Olivia Wilde Split & Confirms When The Breakup Happened

In a new interview, ‘Ted Lasso’ star Jason Sudeikis finally addressed his split from Olivia Wilde, who has since moved on with Harry Styles.

Jason Sudeikis, 45, has broken his silence on his split from Olivia Wilde, 37. The Ted Lasso star confirmed in an interview for GQ’s August issue, published on Tuesday, July 13, that the stars — who share kids Otis, 7, and Daisy, 4 — broke up “in November 2020.” But the reason for the high profile split, Jason said, is still slightly confusing to the actor even all these months later.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he told the publication, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.” Jason added of the split: “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

Jason and Olivia first met at a finale party for Saturday Night Live in 2011. They began dating in November of that year, and Jason popped the question to the Booksmart director in 2013. The couple never got married, despite welcoming Otis in 2014 and Daisy in 2016, and news of their split came in Nov. 2020. “It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Not long after their split, Olivia was reported to be dating Harry Styles, whom she cast in her upcoming film Don’t Worry, Darling. The pair was first seen holding hands while attending a wedding together in Jan. 2021. Since then, the actress and former One Direction bandmate have enjoyed a bunch of romantic outings together, including a recent trip to Italy.

Meanwhile, Jason has found his own new partner: British model and fellow Ted Lasso star Keeley Hazell, 34. The two were first romantically linked in Feb. 2021 in a report by The Sun, followed by Page Six. Then on June 27, they confirmed their romance when they packed on the PDA together in New York City. “When Jason found out about his wife and Harry, Keeley was one of the people whom he turned towards,” a source for The Sun told the British paper in February. “During this time he was understandably devastated, but she was brilliant and incredibly supportive.”