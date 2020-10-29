Khloe Kardashian: Figuring Out Co-Parenting With Tristan Was One Of ‘Hardest Things’ She’s Done

Khloe Kardashian got real about co-parenting with ex Tristan Thompson, confessing in an interview that figuring out how to raise True amicably was one of the ‘hardest things’ she’s had to do.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson make co-parenting look easy. But it’s anything but, Khloe told Ellen DeGeneres in an October 29 interview. True Thompson’s mother, 26, split with Tristan after he cheated on her. But despite their feelings (or lack thereof) for each other, they make it work — even if it’s “one of the hardest things I think I’ve ever done,” Khloe said on Ellen.

“You have your own personal feelings,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star explained. “But when you can put those aside and just put your child first — I mean, it sounds great when you’re all in love — but when you go through something, it’s such a challenge to do it. I know how good I feel about myself.” And it’s clear that Khloe and Tristan are doing a phenomenal job raising their two-year-old daughter, even if they’re not together romantically.

The exes have remained friendly and are in each other’s lives, even quarantining together for the sake of True during the COVID-19 crisis. Hell, Tristan even planned Khloe’s 36th birthday party in June! Khloe added that she had some great influences in her life to model her co-parenting methods after. “My parents [Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner] were that example for me,” the Good American designer said.

Robert and Kris divorced when Khloe was still a child, and both remarried — Kris to Caitlyn Jenner in 1991, and Robert to Jan Ashley in 1998, and post-divorce to Ellen Pierson in 2003. They doted on their four children and made it work. They’re not the only shining example Khloe has for co-parenting, either. “My sister Kourtney [Kardashian] and Scott [Disick] are the same way,” she told Ellen. “You put your kids first, and it’s hard sometimes but it pays off. And they’re happy, beautiful, flourishing children.”

Kourtney and Scott split in 2016 after he cheated on her, but they’ve remained close enough that he’s considered part of the family. Even when they’ve been in relationships with other people, they’ve remained thick as thieves. Kourtney even went on vacation with Scott, their kids, and his girlfriend at the time, Sofia Richie. Their closeness has sparked rekindled romance rumors over the years, and the same is happening with Khloe and Tristan.

Khloe didn’t talk about their relationship status on Ellen, but she and Tristan aren’t doing much to squash the rumors. At Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday party, the exes shared some major PDA. Tristan was spotted with his arms around his ex-girlfriend, and gave her a big kiss on the cheek. Khloe didn’t seem to mind the affection. She had a huge smile on her face!