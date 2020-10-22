Tristan Thompson Kisses Khloe Kardashian While Holding Her In His Arms At Kim’s Surprise Party

Tristan Thompson gave Khloe Kardashian a very public smooch on her cheek while attending Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday bash. See the footage!

It looks like Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have sealed their rumored reconciliation with a kiss. The former couple, who are supposedly be back together, was spotted posing for pictures at Khloe’s sister, Kim‘s, surprise 40th birthday party on the evening of October 21. The two were dressed in all black and appeared to be quite cozy. As cameras flashed, Tristan leaned in to plant a kiss on Khloe’s cheek, and the mother of the couple’s two-year-old daughter, True, accepted the gesture with a wide smile on her face, which you can watch here.

For months, fans have been looking for a firm sign that Khloe and Tristan are back together following their dramatic breakup in 2019. Tristan made a habit of leaving flirtatious comments on Khloe’s Instagram posts for months, leading fans to believe that he was trying to get back in Khloe’s good graces. But more recently, the former couple have been spending quite a lot of time together, with fans believing that they are back together for good.

In early September, the two were spotted on a secluded hike. And all over both Khloe and Tristan’s Instagram pages have been a few snapshots of the two bonding with their baby girl. Not too long ago, however, a source close to the couple confirmed that circumstances between the former couple are getting better, adding fuel to rumors of a rekindled romance.

“Khloe is “keeping everything with what’s going on with Tristan a lot quieter than she did before everything happened with Jordyn [Woods],” a source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared with HollywoodLife in early October, referencing Tristan’s cheating scandal. Being reticent about the details of her personal life has been a deliberate decision on Khloe’s part, the source further explained. “She doesn’t need the outside chatter or opinions.”

The insider went on to say, “now that [Tristan’s] not playing ball, he’s around every single day, and it’s really helped them both. His plan is to be in LA for as long as he can,” they shared. “Things are really headed in a good direction for them both right now.”