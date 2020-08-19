Tristan Thompson Gushes Over Khloe’s New Pic Amid Report They’ve Rekindled Romance

Another day, another flirty comment from Tristan Thompson! The NBA player dropped heart emojis on Khloe Kardashian’s photo amid speculation they’re back together.

Tristan Thompson has commented on another one of Khloe Kardashian‘s Instagram snaps, and we honestly can’t keep up with these two! The basketball player left a super flirty response in the comments section of the 36-year-old’s latest pic, amid reports the former couple have rekindled their romance. Khloe took to Instagram on August 19 and shared an adorable pic with her baby girl True Thompson, 2, while on their tropical getaway for little sis Kylie Jenner‘s 23rd birthday. Tristan quickly dropped two red heart emojis in the comments section of the snap, in which Khloe looked strikingly similar to Selena Gomez, 27.

In the vacation pic, Khloe styled her dark tresses in a bob and pouted her bold red lips, making a kissing face at the camera. She posed beside her mini-me True, whom she shares with Tristan, and the youngster smiled brightly. While Khloe and Tristan learned to maturely co-parent True following his Feb. 2019 cheating scandal and their ultimate split, the duo got closer as they quarantined together with their daughter as a family unit.

“Different members of Khloe’s family have different viewpoints on her relationship with Tristan. Some are more forgiving and understanding than others are. But at the end of the day, they just want her to be happy and have him involved in True’s life,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on August 14. “Tristan has been going along with whatever Khloe wants as far as how inclusive she wants him to be in family gatherings and trips. It’s been a really slow and gradual process to integrate him like he was before. Everyone is welcoming no matter what their viewpoint is on the situation.”

Khloe has seemingly hinted that the pair may reconcile after she shared a cryptic message on her Instagram stories on Aug. 13 that read, “Not a secret, just not your business,” which some fans believe was about Tristan. The athlete was then seen shooting his shot (mind the basketball pun) when he dropped flirty flame emojis on a snap of Khloe floating in the aqua blue water during Kylie’s birthday getaway.