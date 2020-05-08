Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Cherishing’ Her ‘Quality Time’ In Quarantine With Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is ‘very happy’ to be with her ex, Tristan Thompson, as they quarantine together and co-parent their daughter, True. Sources shared how Khloe is ‘making the best of this time’ with the two!

Khloe Kardashian is quarantining with her ex, Tristan Thompson, and their sweet two-year-old daughter, True, and couldn’t be happier with the arrangement. “As hard as it has been not seeing everyone, Khloe has truly been cherishing her time with True and with Tristan,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “All the noise has been shut out and they have been able to enjoy so much quality time.” Although fans and even Khloe’s family have speculated that Tristan’s cohabiting with the Good American mogul, 35, and their daughter means that the former lovers are back together, Khloe is “still adamant that it’s quality family time only and there’s no one on one time with her and Tristan. Whatever is happening she seems to be very happy, which is all anyone wants for her.”

While she is enjoying the quiet time she has with her sweet girl right now, Khloe is “following all the quarantine rules,” which means there have been “no play dates with True and Prince [Thompson, 3],” Tristan’s son from his past relationship with Jordan Craig. “But as soon as everyone is free to visit they will absolutely get them together. Khloe definitely wants True to have a relationship with her brother and she has always encouraged that bond and will continue to do so,” the source added.

Indeed, Khloe is “quite happy with the exception of not being around her friends or family but she’s making the best of this time in quarantine,” a secondary source shared with HL. “She’s got True and is in a great place with Tristan and everyone notices how much happier she is. She always has True with her so the only difference in her life is she can’t go out, but she’s playing with True constantly and is actually enjoying having Tristan around more,” the source went on. Tristan has been very present for True since he started quarantining with Khloe. The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, also celebrated True’s Trolls-themed second birthday at Khloe’s home in Calabasas, where the toddler was lavished with so many gifts and a lot of love from her doting parents.

As the second source confirms, the former couple are simply “in a really great place.” The source also shared that, for his part, Tristan has “never been so engaged with True and it’s nice they all get this time together,” adding that Khloe is “still not back together with him or thinking about that. She’s just focused on being in a good place when it comes to parenting.”