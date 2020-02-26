Tristan Thompson’s Son Prince, 3, Looks So Grown Up Rocking Leather Jacket In Rare Photo — See Pic

Tristan Thompson gave his three-year-old son, Prince, a ‘fit check’ on Feb. 26 when he posted an adorable image of the toddler rocking a black leather jacket.

Three-year-old Prince Thompson might just be one of the most stylish toddlers out there. On Feb. 26, the little tyke’s father, Tristan Thompson, 28, shared an adorable photo of Prince’s whole outfit. In the rare image of Tristan’s only son, the youngster wore a black leather jacket over a black shirt with a pair of joggers and white sneakers. Looking down at his pocket to reveal his natural, curly hair, Prince appeared to be carrying a fun toy while out and about with his doting dad, who shares Prince with his ex, Jordan Craig. “Fit check ✔️ Yessirskii Princey 👑,” Tristan captioned the image.

The rare photo of Tristan’s son comes mere days after the basketball player shared a video of himself dancing around with his sweet one-year-old daughter, True, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian, 35. In the video that Tristan shared on Feb. 21, True’s current favorite song, “Can’t Stop The Feeling” by Justin Timberlake, blared in the background. True was busy running circles around her dad — literally — but when the music finally came to the chorus, True and her dad danced around the room together like no one was watching!

It’s moments like this with his son and daughter that have really “softened” Khloe’s heart, and worked to mend their broken relationship. “The way Tristan has shown up for True and the unmistakable love and bond between them absolutely softened Khloe’s heart towards him, she loves seeing it,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “It definitely helped her with forgiveness. True is everything to her and seeing how happy she gets when her daddy is around does make Khloe want him around more, it’s only natural.”

It has, however, taken Khloe and Tristan quite some time to get to this point in their relationship. Exactly one year ago, Tristan and Khloe dramatically split after Tristan was caught making out with Kylie Jenner‘s, 22, friend, Jordyn Woods, 22, at a house party. The cheating scandal caused a major rift between Khloe and Tristan, but as the pair have shown how dedicated they are to co-parenting little True, the tension has slowly alleviated. Clearly, Tristan’s focus is now wholly on his little ones and being a better father for them.