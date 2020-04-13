Tristan Thompson Gushes Over Daughter True On 2nd Birthday: ‘You’ll Always Be Daddy’s Little Girl’

Tristan Thompson can’t believe that his daughter is already two years old, but no matter how grown up she gets, one thing’s going to stay the same: she’ll always be ‘daddy’s little girl.’

Tristan Thompson had such sweet things to say about his daughter, True Thompson, on her second birthday. The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 29, spent April 12 with True and her mom, Khloe Kardashian, to celebrate the special day, and Easter together. The proud parents took tons of photos from the celebration, of course, and Tristan posted them to Instagram later that day with a special caption. “Happy Birthday to my sweet baby True,” he wrote. “You have no idea how much daddy loves you. I can’t believe how fast time has flown by. You will always be daddy’s little girl. I Love you soo much Tutu. Happy birthday day. #DaddysTwin”.

The photos of True, which you can see below, are too cute for words. The first shows the toddler beaming as she sits on top of a play kitchen, surrounded by her other presents — dolls, a tricycle with streamers, and tons of Easter eggs. His other photos show True sitting on Khloe’s bed amidst a sea of pink balloons. In each shot, she’s making the same, adorable scrunched-up face that Khloe said she adores in her own birthday tribute to True. The last part of the post is a video of Tristan holding True while helping her blow out the candles on her Abby Cadabby-themed birthday cake.

Fans were delighted to see Tristan and Khloe celebrating their daughter’s birthday together, but it wasn’t too big of a shock. Khloe previously confirmed that Tristan is frequently over to her home during quarantine to see his little girl — safely, of course. They were hard at work planning True’s birthday together during those visits, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

They’re saving “the big party for when life is back to normal,” the source said. But, they added, Tristan and Khloe knew that True would be “spoiled with lots of love from her mommy and daddy on her special day. And as far as Khloe [was] concerned, that’s the most important gift.”