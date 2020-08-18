See Pics
Kylie Jenner Shares Photos Of Her 'Loves' Stormi, 2, and True, 2, Playing On The Beach — See Pics

Kylie Jenner captured some sweet, candid moments of her adorable two-year-old daughter, Stormi, and niece, True, in a series of photos she shared to Instagram while on the KarJenner’s tropical getaway!

The KarJenner clan’s getaway to Turks and Caicos for Kylie Jenner‘s 23rd birthday has looked like an absolute dream, and today, August 18, Kylie shared a few more snapshots from her tropical vacation! In the carousel post, which Kylie shared to her Instagram account, the Lip Kit mogul captured her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, and two-year-old niece, True Thompson, taking in the sunset while playing on the beach! The pics were absolutely adorable, with the first in the series showing the two toddlers enjoying the shallow water.

my loves🤍🤍✨🌅

The second image featured a candid shot of Stormi while she soaked up the last few rays of sunshine, wearing a turquoise and burnt orange-hued dress in a zebra pattern. Finally, the last image showed just how big Stormi had gotten over the last few months, as she skipped through the water and shot her mom a sweet smile. “My loves,” Kylie captioned the adorable images.

Most of Kylie’s family has been with her on her birthday trip, including older sister Khloe Kardashian! The 36-year-old Good American mogul even shared a series of similar photos to Kylie’s recent post. On August 17, Khloe shared three more snaps featuring Stormi and True running around in the water! It was a tad difficult to see the two youngsters, as they were mostly covered in shadow. But fans could easily see just how much fun the two were having together!

Even Kylie’s current Instagram Story, as of the publishing of this post, featured True and Stormi running across the sand while Kylie recorded the endearing moment. It’s clearly been a trip Kylie will never forget, and what better way to spend her 23rd birthday than with her sweet baby girl?! In fact, Kylie shared with her followers that there was “no place I’d rather be,” in another Instagram post she made on August 12.

In the stunning snap, Kylie and Stormi held hands and looked like true Grecian goddesses in flowing white dresses. The mother-daughter pair waded in the shallow water as the sun set in front of them — what a gorgeous image! As Kylie’s birthday festivities begin to wind down, we cannot wait to see the last few photos she shares with her devoted fans on social media.